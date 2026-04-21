HLs: Carr's insane dunks from the regular season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs
Phillies vs Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 21
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-High Point at Wisconsin
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Rainiel Rodriguez, JoJo Parker, Braden Montgomery ascending rapidly

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabeltomedia_v2_260421.jpg
Pats putting Vrabel in front of media was ‘astute’
nbc_pftpm_nfldrafttocollege_260421.jpg
Could a player ever pull out of the NFL draft?
nbc_wnba_wilsonboston_260421.jpg
Wilson, Boston become highest paid WNBA players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs
Phillies vs Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 21
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-High Point at Wisconsin
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Rainiel Rodriguez, JoJo Parker, Braden Montgomery ascending rapidly

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabeltomedia_v2_260421.jpg
Pats putting Vrabel in front of media was ‘astute’
nbc_pftpm_nfldrafttocollege_260421.jpg
Could a player ever pull out of the NFL draft?
nbc_wnba_wilsonboston_260421.jpg
Wilson, Boston become highest paid WNBA players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Carr's insane dunks from the regular season

April 21, 2026 04:47 PM
Michigan State's Coen Carr showcased his elite athleticism and hops during the regular season with a collection of dunks that led the Big Ten in slams.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_enjoy_madnessreflections_260408.jpg
08:19
Favorite storylines, players from March Madness
nbc_nba_enjoy_umnatty_260408.jpg
06:28
Reflecting on atmosphere in Indy for UM-UConn
nbc_nba_enjoy_malonunc_260408.jpg
09:18
Malone can thrive in ‘new era’ of college hoops
nbc_roto_uconnmich_260406.jpg
02:10
Consider Michigan, under in national title game
nbc_nba_fantamattjohnf4_260405.jpg
07:34
What’s the winning ‘formula’ for Michigan, UConn?
nbc_nba_fantacoachdusty_260405.jpg
02:44
May unpacks Michigan’s toughness in win vs Arizona
nbc_nbc_fantamara_260405.jpg
01:50
Mara: ‘Hard to beat us’ when we’re having fun
nbc_cbb_fantatarrisreedjrintr_260405.jpg
01:30
Reed Jr.: Mindset was to dominate the paint
nbc_cbb_fantadanhurleyintr_260405.jpg
03:25
Hurley details how UConn’s defense led to win
nbc_cbb_fantapregame_260404.jpg
03:18
Unpacking winning history of Final Four teams
nbc_cbb_michiganff_260404.jpg
01:12
Sights and sounds from Michigan’s Final Four run
nbc_cbb_fantajohn_260403_2.jpg
06:18
Guard play could be a key factor in Final Four
nbc_cbb_ivisicint_260403.jpg
02:26
Ivisic proud of what Illinois has done as a team
nbc_cbb_boswellint_260403.jpg
03:04
Boswell on how Illinois’ defense has leveled up
nbc_cbb_maraint_260403.jpg
04:03
Mara: ‘I made the right decision’ coming to UM
nbc_cbb_fantaupdate_260403.jpg
02:37
Fanta: America, grab your popcorn for Final Four
nbc_cbb_cadeauint_260403.jpg
02:11
Cadeau: Michigan players sacrificing for success
nbc_cbb_lendeborgint_260403.jpg
02:23
Lendeborg: Time at UM ‘the best year of my life’
nbc_bte_micharizona_260403.jpg
01:54
Dinsick: Arizona ‘a deeper team’ than Michigan
illinois_thumb_040326.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘in the driver’s seat’ vs. UConn
wagler_int_raw_260402.jpg
02:53
Wagler: Illinois rode ‘grit’ to Final Four
nbc_cbb_peatint_260402.jpg
02:55
Peat: Arizona focused on being ‘unbreakable’
nbc_cbb_mayesint_260402.jpg
05:30
May: Cadeau ‘will be ready to go’ against Arizona
nbc_cbb_lloydint_260402.jpg
06:04
Lloyd: ‘Knew right away’ Arizona has special team
nbc_cbb_bradleyint_260402.jpg
03:58
Bradley: Arizona-Michigan will go ‘to the wire’
nbc_cbb_burriesint_260402.jpg
03:23
Burries: ‘Everybody’s a winner’ at Arizona
nbc_cbb_stojakovicint_260402.jpg
03:52
Stojakovic: Illinois ‘clicking at the right time’
nbc_cbb_underwoodint_260402.jpg
05:12
Underwood: Wagler ‘one of the best human beings’
nbc_cbb_mirkovicint_260402.jpg
02:39
Mirkovic: Defense led Illinois to Final Four
mccall_thumb.jpg
08:04
Final Four matchups will be defined by size

Latest Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabeltomedia_v2_260421.jpg
14:43
Pats putting Vrabel in front of media was ‘astute’
nbc_pftpm_nfldrafttocollege_260421.jpg
07:20
Could a player ever pull out of the NFL draft?
nbc_wnba_wilsonboston_260421.jpg
07:05
Wilson, Boston become highest paid WNBA players
nbc_wnba_agencywins_260421.jpg
21:25
Liberty, Sky headline WNBA Free Agency winners
nbc_wnba_agencylosers_260421.jpg
15:01
Did Lynx, Fire ‘lose’ Free Agency this season?
nbc_pl_bhagoalone_260421.jpg
01:07
Kadioglu puts Brighton 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_bhagoaltwo_260421.jpg
01:44
Hinshelwood doubles Brighton’s lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_bhagoalthree_260421.jpg
01:25
Welbeck blasts Brighton 3-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_chelseabrighton_260421.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Chelsea Matchweek 34
nbc_roto_dannydimes_260421.jpg
01:28
Jones returning Week 1 for Colts is possible
nbc_roto_brandonaubrey_260421.jpg
01:29
Will Aubrey be the top kicker in fantasy drafts?
nbc_roto_alecpierce_260421.jpg
01:27
Colts ‘in a world of hurt’ if Pierce has setbacks
nbc_roto_edwindiaz_260421.jpg
01:52
Expect closer by committee with Diaz sidelined
nbc_roto_mickabel_260421.jpg
01:48
Abel’s move to IL puts fantasy value in flux
nbc_roto_raiseliglesias_260421.jpg
01:43
Iglesias on IL lines Suarez up as top-five closer
nbc_moto_stewmomentsclev2_260421.jpg
05:45
Stewart’s top moments from Cleveland Supercross
nbc_roto_antedwards_260421.jpg
01:18
Edwards is key to Timberwolves upsetting Nuggets
nbc_roto_harden_260421.jpg
01:16
Harden paying off for Cavs with playoff returns
nbc_roto_mccollum_260421.jpg
01:21
McCollum ‘stepping up in a big way’ for Hawks
nbc_pl_netbusters_260421.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_titleraceV2_260421.jpg
10:09
PL RAW: Haaland scores winner in epic showdown
nbc_roto_draft_decision_260421.jpg
01:49
How high could tight end Sadiq be drafted?
nbc_roto_lakers_260421.jpg
02:09
Rockets-Lakers Game 2 will be ‘closely contested’
sixers_celtics.jpg
02:10
Will 76ers show some fight in Game 2 vs. Celtics?
blazers_spurs.jpg
02:04
Blazers may struggle to find adjustments vs. Spurs
usc_flag_football.jpg
03:11
USC’s flag football club has big dreams for sport
nbc_pft_odellbeckhamjr_260421.jpg
01:57
What’s behind OBJ’s workout with Giants?
nbc_pft_rodmartin_260421.jpg
01:42
Former Raiders linebacker Martin dies at 72
nbc_pft_omarkellydolphins_260421.jpg
12:07
Dolphins must ‘restock the shelves’ in draft
vrabel_mpx.jpg
07:07
What can we expect from Vrabel’s next presser?