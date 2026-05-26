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UConn and Iowa will start a home-and-home women’s basketball series next season
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U.S. beats Austria to set up a quarterfinal against Canada at ice hockey world championship

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Cubs-Cardinals rivalry leads Sunday Night Baseball
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AL East clash headlines MLB Sunday Leadoff
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Miller: It’s OKC’s job to keep Wemby from the rim

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HLs: Best from Mara's monstrous Michigan year

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