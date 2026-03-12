 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round - Marquette vs Xavier
Xavier beats Marquette in Big East Conference Tournament 89-87
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship -Second Round
The Players Championship is set to deliver major excitement at the TPC Sawgrass
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round - Butler vs Providence
Providence defeats Butler 91-81 in Big East Conference Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_xaviermarquettehls_260311.jpg
Highlights: Xavier survives Marquette
nbc_cbb_xavierpostintvs_260311.jpg
Pitino, Xavier ‘don’t want to go home’
nbc_cbb_providencebutlerreax_260311.jpg
Vaaks, Providence move past Butler

Watch Now

Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers

March 11, 2026 10:23 PM
Desmond Bane notches his 12th 30-point performance this season for the Magic as Orlando beats Cleveland.

nbc_nba_lemannix_260311.jpg
05:37
Mannix: Lakers are better without James
nbc_roto_joshgiddey_260311.jpg
01:42
Giddey, Buzelis catching fire late in the season
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260311.jpg
01:50
Maxey injury boosts Edgecombe’s fantasy stock
nbc_roto_bamadebayo_260311.jpg
01:28
The numbers behind Adebayo’s unreal 83-point game
nbc_nba_enjoydkhit_260311.jpg
04:14
Look for Miller to have redemption game vs. Kings
nbc_nba_tatumisgod_260311.jpg
06:03
Could Tatum’s return affect Brown’s legacy?
nbc_nba_minnlal_digitalhit_260310.jpg
01:10
Lakers overcome ‘ugly’ start to beat Timberwolves
nbc_nba_minlal_260310.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Lakers put the clamps on T’Wolves
nbc_nba_lukapostgame_260310.jpg
01:09
Doncic: Lakers showed incredible fight vs MIN
nbc_nba_chivgsw_260310.jpg
01:57
HLs: Buzelis catches fire in OT win over Warriors
nbc_nba_bamintv_260310.jpg
05:47
Adebayo still processing historic 83-point night
nbc_nba_bosvsas_260310.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Wemby shines in Spurs win vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_bosvsas_digitalhit_260310.jpg
01:36
Wembanyama buries Boston from beyond the arc
nbc_nba_bamspeech_260310.jpg
02:29
Bam after scoring 83: Wish I could relive it twice
nbc_nba_bam2ndhighest_260310.jpg
02:24
Reacting to Bam’s historic 83-point night for Heat
nbc_nba_wembypostgameintv_260310.jpg
01:18
Wembanyama credits fans for in-game assist
nbc_nba_adebayocomp_260310.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Adebayo passes Kobe, scores 83 in game
nbc_nba_paynecomp_260310.jpg
01:56
HLs: Payne steps up for PHI with big double-double
nbc_nba_jbejection_260310.jpg
02:15
Brown ejected in second quarter against Spurs
nbc_nba_maxeyinjury_pregame_260310.jpg
02:21
Maxey out at least three weeks with pinky injury
nbc_nba_nuggetsthunderpregame_260310.jpg
02:45
SGA playing at a level we haven’t seen before
nbc_nba_spurscelticspregame_260310.jpg
04:22
Are Spurs or Celtics a bigger threat to win title?
nbc_nba_tatumpregameintv_260310.jpg
01:27
Tatum was motivated by how Celtics have showed up
nbc_nba_kornetpregameintv_260310.jpg
02:16
Kornet impressed with Spurs’ accountability level
nbc_roto_ajaymitchell_260310.jpg
01:43
Mitchell is Thunder’s top depth option
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260310.jpg
01:55
Gordon rounds back into form against OKC
nbc_roto_sga_260310.jpg
01:30
SGA matches a Wilt scoring record
nbc_nba_buysellthree_260310.jpg
05:01
Tatum puts Celtics in driver’s seat to win East
nbc_nba_buyselltwo_260310.jpg
09:59
Is Celtics’ White a top-20 player in the NBA?
sgawembyforphil.jpg
10:56
Wembanyama passing Jokic in MVP race behind SGA

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_xaviermarquettehls_260311.jpg
07:58
Highlights: Xavier survives Marquette
nbc_cbb_xavierpostintvs_260311.jpg
02:26
Pitino, Xavier ‘don’t want to go home’
nbc_cbb_providencebutlerreax_260311.jpg
06:40
Vaaks, Providence move past Butler
nbc_cbb_providencepostintv_260311.jpg
02:35
English, Vaaks eager to play another 40 minutes
nbc_cbb_providencebutlerhls_260311.jpg
07:58
Highlights: Providence fights off Butler at MSG
nbc_mcbb_uscuwhl_260311.jpg
08:32
Highlights: Washington fights off USC in OT
oly_xx_safesportceointvv2_260311.jpg
12:20
U.S. Center for SafeSport seeks input for athletes
adeayov2.jpg
12:22
Adebayo’s 83 a big ‘wake up’ for Heat organization
nbc_mcbb_coachsprinkleintv_260311.jpg
01:01
Sprinkle: ‘Adversity hasn’t defined’ Washington
nbc_dls_ravenscrosbybackout_260311.jpg
04:09
Is Ravens’ calling off Crosby trade ‘bush league’?
nbc_cfb_ndpricecomp_260311.jpg
03:19
Highlights from Price’s Hornung finalist campaign
nbc_mcbb_iowaumdv2_260311.jpg
04:52
Highlights: Iowa pulls away from Maryland
stirtz_thumb.jpg
05:24
Stirtz pushes Iowa to Big Ten tourney win over UMD
nbc_mcbb_coachmccollum_260311.jpg
51
McCollum say Iowa get ‘comfortable’ against UMD
nbc_dps_ravenscalloffcrosbytrade_260311.jpg
06:34
BAL calling off Crosby trade ‘devastating’ for LV
nbc_pl_robscarrick_260311.jpg
14:25
Carrick: Handling expectations is a ‘privilege’
nbc_roto_geno_260311.jpg
01:39
Smith can be a floor raiser for Jets playmakers
nbc_roto_dannydimes_260311.jpg
01:27
Jones’ Achilles remains a concern returning to IND
nbc_roto_romeodoubs_260311.jpg
01:20
Doubs has Top-24 fantasy potential with Patriots
nbc_dps_diannarussiniintr_260311.jpg
13:06
Russini: ‘Good chance’ Crosby stays with Raiders
nbc_nba_enjoycollege_260311.jpg
13:57
Breaking down potential Final Four sleepers
nbc_brunchint_taylorint_260311.jpg
13:14
Taylor is not afraid to have fun with her career
nbc_roto_regsznwin_260311.jpg
02:04
Croucher: ‘Rams will be the best team in football’
nbc_bte_big12_260311.jpg
01:57
Can any team upset Arizona in Big 12 Tournament?
Big_East_tourney_260311.jpg
02:11
St. John’s a strong bet to win Big East over UConn
SEC_tourney_260311.jpg
02:11
Arkansas headlines plus-money SEC tournament bets
nbc_roto_kwiii_260311.jpg
01:57
Can Walker stay healthy to reach 1000 yards in KC?
nbc_csu_wshchenalreax_260311.jpg
03:15
Commanders reportedly get ‘thumper’ in Chenal
nbc_csu_nyjsmithreax_260311.jpg
09:02
Simms: Geno a ‘top-notch thrower of the football’
nbc_csu_crosbyreax_260311.jpg
14:55
Unpacking failed trade between Raiders, Ravens