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Olympics: Short Track Speed Skating
Corinne Stoddard follows Olympic medal with another at short track world championships
NCAA Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship-Dayton vs VCU
VCU beats Dayton 70-62 to win second straight Atlantic 10 Tournament, earn spot in NCAA Tournament
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 15 Ivy League Women's Tournament - Harvard vs Princeton
TJ Power scores 44, Cam Thrower delivers in clutch, and Penn tops Yale in OT to win Ivy Madness

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Dowman proving he’s an ‘absolutely special talent’
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Lowe Down: Spurs need ‘a vibes man,’ not Tudor

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Top News

Olympics: Short Track Speed Skating
Corinne Stoddard follows Olympic medal with another at short track world championships
NCAA Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship-Dayton vs VCU
VCU beats Dayton 70-62 to win second straight Atlantic 10 Tournament, earn spot in NCAA Tournament
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 15 Ivy League Women's Tournament - Harvard vs Princeton
TJ Power scores 44, Cam Thrower delivers in clutch, and Penn tops Yale in OT to win Ivy Madness

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robearleua_260315.jpg
Dowman proving he’s an ‘absolutely special talent’
nbc_pl_update_260315.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool drop two points against Spurs
nbc_pl_lowedown_260315.jpg
Lowe Down: Spurs need ‘a vibes man,’ not Tudor

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Watch Now

Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 8

March 15, 2026 02:18 PM
Watch the best moments from the final stage of the 2026 Paris-Nice, where riders took on a 129.2 km hilly course that started in Nice and ended in Nice.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2robearleua_260315.jpg
03:30
Dowman proving he’s an ‘absolutely special talent’
nbc_pl_update_260315.jpg
17:28
PL Update: Liverpool drop two points against Spurs
nbc_pl_lowedown_260315.jpg
05:40
Lowe Down: Spurs need ‘a vibes man,’ not Tudor
nbc_pl_livtotpostgamev2_260315.jpg
04:05
Spurs snatch crucial point v. ‘sloppy’ Liverpool
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01:33
Ramey rolls in an ace at The Players, Round 4
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260315.jpg
01:23
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260315.jpg
01:41
Richarlison silences Anfield with Spurs’ equalizer
nbc_pl_totduointv_260315.jpg
03:08
Porro, Richarlison react to draw with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livtot_260315.jpg
13:22
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_260315.jpg
04:49
Szoboszlai: Liverpool ‘have to wake up’
nbc_pl_arneslot_260315.jpg
06:07
Slot calls fans booing ‘completely normal’
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10:52
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 30
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260315.jpg
01:36
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260315.jpg
02:47
Barkley smashes Aston Villa level with Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260315.jpg
01:23
Cunha strikes Man United 2-1 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260315.jpg
01:36
Sesko makes it 3-1 for Man United against Villa
nbc_pl_muavl_260315.jpg
13:26
Extended HLs: Man United v. Aston Villa MWK 30
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01:38
Gudmundsson sent off for second yellow v. Palace
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13:52
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Leeds Matchweek 30
nbc_nba_2minlalden_260314.jpg
01:58
HLs: Reaves heroics inspire Lakers to comeback win
nbc_golf_abergintv_260314.jpg
01:03
Åberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3hls_260314.jpg
09:59
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260314.jpg
01:10
Silva chips Manchester City ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260314.jpg
01:02
Mavropanos’ towering header brings West Ham level
nbc_pl_whumchl_260314.jpg
08:51
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man City Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_plupdate_260314.jpg
15:50
PL Update: Dowman brings Arsenal closer to title
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260314.jpg
01:40
Gyokeres scores Arsenal’s breakthrough v. Everton
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260314.jpg
02:07
Dowman becomes youngest-ever scorer in PL history
nbc_pl_arsevev2_260314.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Everton Matchweek 30
nbc_cyc_parisnicestage7hl_260314.jpg
22:53
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 7