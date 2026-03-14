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Associated Press
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,
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HLs: Edwards scores 42 in Timberwolves' road win
March 14, 2026 01:02 AM
The Timberwolves took a trip to sunny San Francisco for a showdown against the Warriors, and Anthony Edwards proceeded to go off for 42 points in the road trip win for Minnesota.
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