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How to watch Jessie Diggins’ last races at cross-country skiing World Cup Finals

  
Published March 16, 2026 07:34 AM

Jessie Diggins’ last cross-country skiing races before retirement air live from Friday through Sunday on NBC Sports, Peacock and outsideonline.com.

Diggins, the best U.S. cross-country skier in history with four Olympic medals, headlines the World Cup Finals in Lake Placid, New York.

Diggins announced before this season that it would be her last. In her fourth and final Olympics last month, she won her fourth Olympic medal, bronze in the 10km freestyle with bruised ribs.

2026 Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Finals Schedule

DayTime (ET)EventPlatform
Friday1 p.m.Women’s 10kmOutsideonline.com
3 p.m.Men’s 10kmOutsideonline.com
Saturday10:30 a.m.Sprint QualifyingOutsideonline.com
1-2 p.m.Sprint FinalsNBC, Peacock
1-3 p.m.*10km HighlightsCNBC, Peacock
Sunday12:30 p.m.Men’s 20kmOutsideonline.com
2:30 p.m.Women’s 20kmOutsideonline.com

*Delayed broadcast

Now, Diggins is on the verge of clinching her fourth World Cup overall title, which goes to the cross-country skier who posts the best results over the November-to-March World Cup season.

Diggins leads the standings by 342 points over Swede Moa Ilar with just the three races left in Lake Placid.

The maximum points a skier can earn over the World Cup Finals races is 345 total, so Diggins is in line to clinch the overall on the first day of Finals on Friday.

Diggins is one of two North American cross-country skiers to win a World Cup overall title along with fellow American Bill Koch in 1982. A fourth crown would move her one shy of the female record of five in a career held by Yelena Välbe.

The men’s races in Lake Placid could feature Norwegian Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, who won a record six gold medals at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Klæbo sustained a concussion in his most recent race last Thursday. It hasn’t been announced yet whether he will compete in Lake Placid.

Klæbo already clinched his men’s record-tying sixth World Cup overall season title.

nbc_oht_diggins_220518.jpg
Jessie Diggins conquered the ‘Big Stupid.’ Next up: The most grueling race in skiing.
Jessie Diggins shared the story behind her epic Olympic cross-country skiing race, her annual Big Stupid and looked ahead to a crown jewel event.