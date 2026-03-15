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Young gets pivotal birdie on No. 17 at The Players
Cameron Young birdies the iconic No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass to grab a share of the lead late in the final round of The Players Championship.
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Aberg talks struggling on back nine in final round
Aberg talks struggling on back nine in final round
Ludvig Aberg talked with the media after the final round of the Players Championship; finishing tied for fifth after struggles on Sunday after leading after three rounds.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from Round 4 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Ramey rolls in an ace at The Players, Round 4
Ramey rolls in an ace at The Players, Round 4
Chad Ramey uses the slope to his advantage at TPC Sawgrass's par-3 13th, notching an ace in the final round of The Players Championship.
Åberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
Åberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
Ludvig Åberg reflects on his third-round performance at the PGA Tour's Players Championship, leading by three strokes heading into the final round on Sunday.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
McIlroy feels ‘unbelievably rusty’ at TPC Sawgrass
McIlroy feels 'unbelievably rusty' at TPC Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy unpacks his first round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, explaining how he battled through his back injury, what he did to prepare for Thursday, if he thinks he can win the tournament and more.
Scheffler seeing ‘some improvements’ in new driver
Scheffler seeing 'some improvements' in new driver
Scottie Scheffler talks about the first round of The Players Championship, sharing how he is adjusting to the challenges of using a new driver, sharing "why it can be tough sometimes to block that stuff out" and more.
Thomas sees improvement at The Players
Thomas sees improvement at The Players
Justin Thomas talks about how he's feeling about his game after first round of the Players and where he is seeing strides being made.
TPC Sawgrass No. 17 claims 3 straight tee shots
TPC Sawgrass No. 17 claims 3 straight tee shots
The legendary par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass bares its teeth in the first round of the 2026 Players Championship, causing three tee shots from the same group to find the perilous water hazard.