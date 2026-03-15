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Stoddard scores 1500m bronze at short track worlds

March 15, 2026 04:54 PM
Corinne Stoddard followed up her 1500m bronze from the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics with the same result at the 2026 Short Track World Championships with a time of 2:31.40.

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