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Nate Ryan
,
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Stoddard scores 1500m bronze at short track worlds
March 15, 2026 04:54 PM
Corinne Stoddard followed up her 1500m bronze from the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics with the same result at the 2026 Short Track World Championships with a time of 2:31.40.
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