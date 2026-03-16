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Nate Ryan
,
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,
SEC’s Sankey says language in tampering rules is ‘archaic’ and NCAA needs to adjust quickly
Associated Press
,
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Louisiana Tech football is on 2 league schedules amid its contentious departure from Conference USA
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March Madness betting preview: BYU is in trouble
March 16, 2026 12:23 AM
Vaughn Dalzell joins Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta to break down the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket from the betting perspective.
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