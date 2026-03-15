HLs: Reaves heroics inspire Lakers to comeback win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
No. 1 Duke holds on to beat Virginia 74-70 for 2nd straight ACC Tournament title under Jon Scheyer
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Three
Locals Ludvig Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen chase biggest career win at The Players on Sunday
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - Connecticut vs St. Johns
Ejiofor leads No. 13 St. John’s to 72-52 rout of No. 6 UConn for 2nd straight Big East tourney title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_abergintv_260314.jpg
Aberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3hls_260314.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_whumchl_260314.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man City Matchweek 30

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
No. 1 Duke holds on to beat Virginia 74-70 for 2nd straight ACC Tournament title under Jon Scheyer
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Three
Locals Ludvig Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen chase biggest career win at The Players on Sunday
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - Connecticut vs St. Johns
Ejiofor leads No. 13 St. John’s to 72-52 rout of No. 6 UConn for 2nd straight Big East tourney title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_abergintv_260314.jpg
Aberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3hls_260314.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_whumchl_260314.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man City Matchweek 30

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Reaves heroics inspire Lakers to comeback win

March 14, 2026 11:42 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers refused to back down against the Denver Nuggets at home as Austin Reaves' last-second scoring propelled the Lakers to a comeback win against the Nuggets in OT.

Related Videos

Ant_raw.jpg
01:53
HLs: Edwards scores 42 in Timberwolves’ road win
nbc_nba_lenewlemannix_260313.jpg
05:33
Mannix argues LeBron’s deferred role helps Lakers
nbc_roto_dasilva_260313.jpg
01:33
With Wagner out, da Silva heats up for the Magic
nbc_roto_castle_260313.jpg
01:20
Cutting down turnovers ‘crucial’ for Castle’s game
nbc_roto_doncic_260313.jpg
01:25
Doncic drops first 50-point game as a Laker
nbc_nba_darkhorses_260313.jpg
02:42
Clippers among NBA dark horses in playoffs
nbc_nba_fanfriday_260313.jpg
09:58
Why Adebayo’s big game is facing criticism
nbc_nba_draftkings_260313.jpg
04:13
Flagg should continue to keep teammates involved
nbc_nba_lakersdoncic_260313.jpg
07:48
Lakers, Doncic gaining steam during winstreak
nbc_nba_thunderceltics_260313.jpg
02:22
Recapping OKC’s win over Celtics Thursday night
nbc_nba_playoffdefense_260313.jpg
07:55
How to defend stars in NBA playoffs
nbc_roto_warriors_260313.jpg
01:35
Will the Warriors make the NBA Playoffs?
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260312.jpg
01:53
HLs: Luka drops 51-point double-double on Bulls
nbc_nba_sgacomp_260312.jpg
01:55
HLs: SGA breaks Wilt’s record with 127th 20-pt day
jokics_triple_dub_raw.jpg
01:55
HLs: Jokic triple-double leads DEN comeback v. SAS
nbc_nba_krismiddletoncomp_260312.jpg
01:59
HLs: Middleton rains 3-pointers down on Grizzlies
nbc_nba_sunpacbooker_260312.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Booker drops 43 on Pacers in Indy
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260312.jpg
01:55
Curry (knee) out at least five more games
nbc_roto_keyontegeorge_260312.jpg
01:39
George injures hamstring against the Knicks
nbc_roto_kawhileonard_260312.jpg
01:36
Leonard is a top-5 fantasy asset in 2026
nbc_nba_adebayo83v2_260312.jpg
09:44
Adebayo shows history is there for the taking
nbc_nba_recordstaking_260312.jpg
09:56
Players most likely to break other NBA records
nbc_nba_adebayointegrity_260312.jpg
09:52
Does 4th quarter impact integrity of Bam’s record?
nbc_nba_pick6_260312.jpg
04:39
Ride the hot hand with Adebayo against Bucks
nbc_roto_76ersplayoffs_260312.jpg
02:29
76ers’ injuries impacting playoff chances
nbc_roto_nbacoty_260312.jpg
02:00
Bickerstaff re-asserted as healthy COTY favorite
nbc_nba_leonardcomp_260311.jpg
01:57
HLs: Leonard unstoppable against the Timberwolves
nbc_nba_clevorl_260311.jpg
02:05
Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers
nbc_nba_lemannix_260311.jpg
05:37
Mannix: Lakers are better without James
nbc_roto_joshgiddey_260311.jpg
01:42
Giddey, Buzelis catching fire late in the season

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_abergintv_260314.jpg
01:03
Aberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3hls_260314.jpg
09:59
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_whumchl_260314.jpg
08:51
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man City Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260314.jpg
01:10
Silva chips Manchester City ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260314.jpg
01:02
Mavropanos’ towering header brings West Ham level
nbc_pl_plupdate_260314.jpg
15:50
PL Update: Dowman brings Arsenal closer to title
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260314.jpg
02:07
Dowman becomes youngest-ever scorer in PL history
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260314.jpg
01:40
Gyokeres scores Arsenal’s breakthrough v. Everton
nbc_pl_arsevev2_260314.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Everton Matchweek 30
nbc_cyc_parisnicestage7hl_260314.jpg
22:53
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 7
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260314.jpg
01:24
Gordon tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chenewhl_260314.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Newcastle Matchweek 30
nbc_rugby_irelandscotlandhl_260314.jpg
10:06
Six Nations highlights: Ireland 43, Scotland 21
nbc_pl_burvbor_260314.jpg
09:17
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Bournemouth Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_goalbha1sun0_260314.jpg
01:36
Minteh stuns Sunderland to give Brighton lead
nbc_pl_sunbhahl_260314.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brighton Matchweek 30
para26_ih_usa-can_hockey_promo.jpg
38
U.S. sled hockey eyes golden hat trick vs. Canada
nbc_dls_kylermurrayvikings_260313.jpg
05:27
Is McCarthy era over with Murray in Minnesota?
nbc_cyc_stage6_260313.jpg
30:10
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 6
nbc_roto_snell_260313.jpg
02:03
Snell ‘a really risky pick’ in fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_rasheed_260313.jpg
01:23
Seahawks re-sign ‘best overall’ returner Shaheed
nbc_roto_murray_260313.jpg
01:18
Is Murray to Vikings the best free agency signing?
nbc_roto_white_260313.jpg
01:27
White has opportunity to be fantasy relevant
nbc_dps_kylermurrayvikings_260313.jpg
08:07
How will Murray signing impact Jefferson?
nbc_dps_jimboeheiminterview_260313.jpg
18:00
Boeheim: Expansion won’t dilute NCAA Tournament
illinois_thumb_031326.jpg
02:04
Illinois, Purdue sleeper teams to make Final Four
nbc_roto_nfcnorth_260313.jpg
01:57
Packers ‘probably the best bet’ to win NFC North
nbc_dps_adebayointv_260313.jpg
14:27
Adebayo breaks down 83-point performance
miamioh_031326.jpg
10:40
Greenberg: Miami (Ohio) ‘deserves an opportunity’
nbc_brunchint_solisint_260313.jpg
07:33
Solis ‘tremendously humbled’ by Spotlight Award