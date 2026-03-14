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Kayla Yaakov makes history during Women’s History Month with a Daytona 200 podium
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Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 22 Vanderbilt stops No. 4 Florida’s winning streak to reach SEC Tournament final
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lendeborg makes a tiebreaking 3 as No. 3 Michigan tops No. 23 Wisconsin 68-65 in Big Ten semis

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Gyokeres scores Arsenal’s breakthrough v. Everton
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Gordon tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Chelsea
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Six Nations highlights: Ireland 43, Scotland 21

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MotoAmerica 2026 Supersport Daytona 200 Kayla Yaakov podium 2.jpg
Kayla Yaakov makes history during Women’s History Month with a Daytona 200 podium
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 22 Vanderbilt stops No. 4 Florida’s winning streak to reach SEC Tournament final
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lendeborg makes a tiebreaking 3 as No. 3 Michigan tops No. 23 Wisconsin 68-65 in Big Ten semis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260314.jpg
Gyokeres scores Arsenal’s breakthrough v. Everton
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260314.jpg
Gordon tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Chelsea
nbc_rugby_irelandscotlandhl_260314.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Ireland 43, Scotland 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 7

March 14, 2026 03:07 PM
Watch the best moments from the shortened Stage 7 of the 2026 Paris-Nice, where riders took on a 47 km flat course starting in Nice and ending in Isola-Village.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260314.jpg
01:40
Gyokeres scores Arsenal’s breakthrough v. Everton
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260314.jpg
01:24
Gordon tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Chelsea
nbc_rugby_irelandscotlandhl_260314.jpg
10:06
Six Nations highlights: Ireland 43, Scotland 21
nbc_pl_burvbor_260314.jpg
09:17
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Bournemouth Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_goalbha1sun0_260314.jpg
01:36
Minteh stuns Sunderland to give Brighton lead
nbc_pl_sunbhahl_260314.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brighton Matchweek 30
Ant_raw.jpg
01:53
HLs: Edwards scores 42 in Timberwolves’ road win
para26_ih_usa-can_hockey_promo.jpg
38
U.S. sled hockey eyes golden hat trick vs. Canada
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05:27
Is McCarthy era over with Murray in Minnesota?
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05:33
Mannix argues LeBron’s deferred role helps Lakers
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30:10
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 6
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02:03
Snell ‘a really risky pick’ in fantasy drafts
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01:33
With Wagner out, da Silva heats up for the Magic
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01:20
Cutting down turnovers ‘crucial’ for Castle’s game
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01:25
Doncic drops first 50-point game as a Laker
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01:23
Seahawks re-sign ‘best overall’ returner Shaheed
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01:18
Is Murray to Vikings the best free agency signing?
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01:27
White has opportunity to be fantasy relevant
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08:07
How will Murray signing impact Jefferson?
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18:00
Boeheim: Expansion won’t dilute NCAA Tournament
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02:42
Clippers among NBA dark horses in playoffs
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09:58
Why Adebayo’s big game is facing criticism
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04:13
Flagg should continue to keep teammates involved
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07:48
Lakers, Doncic gaining steam during winstreak
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02:22
Recapping OKC’s win over Celtics Thursday night
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07:55
How to defend stars in NBA playoffs
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02:04
Illinois, Purdue sleeper teams to make Final Four
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01:35
Will the Warriors make the NBA Playoffs?
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01:57
Packers ‘probably the best bet’ to win NFC North
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14:27
Adebayo breaks down 83-point performance