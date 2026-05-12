Yankees vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 12

The Yankees (26-16) and the Orioles (19-23) continue a three-game series at Camden Yards tonight.

The series began last night with the Yankees stymied at the plate by Brandon Young and three relievers in a 3-2 O’s victory. New York outhit Baltimore 5-3 and Ben Rice broke an 0-13 streak with his 13th home run of the season, but it was not enough as the Yankees dropped their fourth straight. Coby Mayo provided the offense for the Orioles, smacking a three-run blast in the bottom of the seventh to provide the final score.

In their last four games, the Yankees have scored just eight runs. While they have jumped out to a strong start this season, the last four games has people again whispering about the Yankees’ lineup. Do they have the hitting to take on the top teams in baseball?

With the win Baltimore pulled to within seven games of the Yankees in the American League East and within one game of the final Wild Card spot. No, its not too early to start looking at the Wild Card standings. The fast start by the Rays and the Yankees in the East has almost mandated it.

Tonight, Will Warren gets the ball for New York. Baltimore has yet to announce who will start. It has all the makings of a bullpen game for the home team.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Orioles

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-156), Baltimore Orioles (+129)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+102), Orioles +1.5 (-122)

Total: 8.5 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitching matchup for May 12:



Yankees: Will Warren

Season Totals: 41.2 IP, 4-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 53K, 11 BB

Will Warren Season Totals: 41.2 IP, 4-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 53K, 11 BB Orioles: TBD

TBD Season Totals:



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Orioles

Pete Alonso is hitless in his last 3 games

is hitless in his last 3 games Coby Mayo is 4-26 in May (.154)

is 4-26 in May (.154) Jazz Chisholm Jr. has struck out 9 times in his last 15 ABs over the last 4 games

has struck out 9 times in his last 15 ABs over the last 4 games Trent Grisham is 1-11 over his last 4 games

is 1-11 over his last 4 games After opening the month of May with 9 hits in his first 22 ABs, Ryan McMahon is 1 for his last 11.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Orioles

The Yankees are 12-10 on the road this season

The O’s are 11-11 at home this season

The Yankees are 23-19 on the Run Line this season

The Orioles are 19-23 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 26 times in Orioles’ games this season (26-16)

The OVER has cashed 18 times for the Yankees this season (18-22-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Snell had 'some rust to shake off' in season debut Eric Samulski reviews Dodgers starter Blake Snell's season debut after missing time for left shoulder fatigue, where he lasted three innings in a mixed performance, giving up five runs on six hits.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Orioles

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Yankees and the Rangers:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play of the Game Total.

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