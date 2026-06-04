Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 4

The Orioles (29-32) and the Red Sox (25-34) wrap up their three-game series this afternoon at Fenway Park with Trevor Rogers (2-6, 6.84) set to take the mound against Brayan Bello (2-5, 5.63).

The series is tied at a game apiece following last night’s 8-1 win for the Sox. Boston’s offense broke out with 15 hits led by Wilyer Abreu who drove in three runs – two courtesy of his seventh home run of the season - and Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela each collecting three hits. Chris Bassitt took the loss after allowing three runs in three innings. Baltimore’s bats did manage nine hits including three from Taylor Ward but left 11 runners on base in total as their three-game winning streak was snapped.

Today’s matchup features a pair of struggling starters: Trevor Rogers (2–6, 6.84 ERA) for Baltimore and Brayan Bello (2–5, 5.63 ERA) for Boston. Both pitchers have allowed high hit totals—Rogers 58 hits in 48.2 innings and Bello 71 in 56 innings—setting the stage for another offense‑driven game assuming each holds true to their form to date this season.

A win for the Red Sox means two straight series wins for them. May not seem like much but it’s a potential building block for the struggling franchise. A Baltimore victory would give them the series and seven wins in their last ten games. Each side needs to begin to make a push if they want to truly get in the race for the division crown as the O’s sit 8.5 games behind the Rays and the Sox are 10.5 games back.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Orioles vs. Red Sox

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 1:35PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, MASN, NESN

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The Latest Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Orioles (-102), Boston Red Sox (-118)

Spread: Orioles -1.5 (+150), Red Sox +1.5 (-182)

Total: 10.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Orioles vs. Red Sox for June 4

Orioles: Trevor Rogers

Season Totals: 48.2 IP, 2-6, 6.84 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 38K, 18 BB

Trevor Rogers Season Totals: 48.2 IP, 2-6, 6.84 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 38K, 18 BB Red Sox: Brayan Bello

Season Totals: 56.0 IP, 2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 40K, 21 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Orioles vs. Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson – hits in 4 straight games (5-18)

– hits in 4 straight games (5-18) Adley Rutschman – 3-8 this series

– 3-8 this series Leddy Tavares – hits in 7 of his last 8 games (10-28)

– hits in 7 of his last 8 games (10-28) Jarren Duran has hit in 10 straight games (15-46)

has hit in 10 straight games (15-46) Ceddanne Rafaela is 13-41 over his last 9 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Orioles and Red Sox

The Orioles are 29-33 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 25-35 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 35 times in Baltimore’s 62 games this season (35-25-2)

The OVER has cashed 28 times in Boston’s 60 games this season (28-30-2)

Tigers still have time to rebound in AL Central CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed discuss several American League clubs teetering on being out of playoff contention with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox on the ropes.

Expert picks & predictions: Orioles and Red Sox

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Orioles and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 10.5

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