Yankees vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 4

The Cleveland Guardians (36-27) and the New York Yankees (36-25) wrap up their three-game series this afternoon in the Bronx. Jose Ramirez and the Guardians will be looking for the sweep following last night’s 5-4 win. Cleveland’s leader went 3-4 with a home run to pace the attack that touched up Yankees’ starter Gerritt Cole for four runs over 5.1 innings. Cole had not allowed a run in either of his previous starts since returning from the disabled list. Kyle Manzardo homered for the second consecutive game and Rhys Hoskins also went deep. With the win the Guardians maintained the 2.5 game lead over the White Sox in the American League Central. The Yankees loss prevented them from climbing into a first place tie with Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Ramirez is now 6-9 in the series with four extra base hits, four runs scored, and three RBIs. He is not the only member of the Guardians swinging a hot bat of late. Manzardo is 5-8 in the series with a pair of doubles and a pair of home runs and Hoskins is 3-7 with a double and a home run. For New York, Jose Caballero went yard last night as did Jazz Chisholm Jr. who has now collected a hit in three straight games.

The Yankees’ lineup is certainly not as dangerous without the injured Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, but Ben Rice. The Yankees’ first baseman has hit in seven straight games and owns a .304 average with 17 home runs for the season. It continues to be a lineup that demands the long ball to score the majority of their runs…but they have hit the most home runs in baseball with 89 to date this season.

This afternoon, Cleveland turns to Slade Cecconi, who enters with a 3–5 record and a 5.25 ERA over 61.2 innings. In his last two starts, Cecconi has surrendered six runs over 9.1 innings. New York counters with Carlos Rodón, who has been sharp in his last two outings allowing just a pair of runs and seven hits while striking out ten over 11 innings.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Guardians

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 1:35PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, CLEGuardians.TV

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The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-175), Cleveland Guardians (+144)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+123), Guardians +1.5 (-149)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Guardians for June 4

Yankees: Carlos Rodon

Season Totals: 19.0 IP, 1-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20K, 13 BB

Carlos Rodon Season Totals: 19.0 IP, 1-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20K, 13 BB Guardians: Slade Cecconi

Season Totals: 61.2 IP, 3-5, 5.25 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 50K, 20 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Guardians

José Ramírez — is 6-9 in this series and has hit in 5 consecutive games (9-21)

— is 6-9 in this series and has hit in 5 consecutive games (9-21) Chase DeLauter – 0-8 in this series and 3-17 over his last 4 games

– 0-8 in this series and 3-17 over his last 4 games Travis Bazzana — 1-13 over his last 3 games

— 1-13 over his last 3 games Paul Goldschmidt — 4-9 in this series and has hit in 8 straight games (12-36)

— 4-9 in this series and has hit in 8 straight games (12-36) Anthony Volpe – 2-18 over his last 5 games

– 2-18 over his last 5 games Austin Wells — after hitting .154 in May, Wells is 0-7 to start June

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees and Guardians

The Guardians are 34-29 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 30-31 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 32 times in Cleveland’s 63 games this season (32-31)

The OVER has cashed 28 times in the Yankees’ 61 games this season (28-30-3)

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Guardians

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Yankees and the Guardians:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5

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