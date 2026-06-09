Phillies vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9

The Phillies (36-30) take the field in Toronto tonight for the second game of their three-game series against the Blue Jays (32-35).

Philadelphia took the opener of this series on Monday night, jumping out early and controlling the game enroute to a 5–2 win. The game followed the typical script each team has followed of late: Philly finding some early offense while getting dominant starting pitching while the Jays continue to struggle stringing together enough hits.

The Phillies did most of their damage in the 2nd and 3rd innings, scoring five runs—including a two-run homer from Adolis García and RBI hits from Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto .

and RBI hits from and . On the mound, Cristopher Sánchez was dominant, striking out 10 over 7 innings while allowing just 2 runs to earn his eighth win of the season.

was dominant, striking out 10 over 7 innings while allowing just 2 runs to earn his eighth win of the season. Toronto’s offense struggled to generate consistent pressure, with only six hits for the game, highlighted by a solo homer from Ernie Clement.

Tonight’s starting pitchers are a couple of aces: Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia against Dylan Cease of the Jays. This is strength vs. strength. Wheeler has been elite, combining low run prevention with consistent strikeouts, while Cease brings similar dominant stuff. Note, however, that Cease is scheduled to start after being sidelined with hamstring woes. That could limit how many pitches the Jays allow their ace to throw.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

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The Latest Odds: Phillies vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies (-108), Toronto Blue Jays (-112)

Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+158), Blue Jays +1.5 (-193)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Phillies vs. Blue Jays for June 9

Phillies: Zack Wheeler

Season Totals: 50.2 IP, 5-1, 2.31 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 48K, 12 BB

Zack Wheeler Season Totals: 50.2 IP, 5-1, 2.31 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 48K, 12 BB Blue Jays: Dylan Cease

Season Totals: 62.0 IP, 3-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 92K, 26 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Brandon Marsh – Team-best .333 average

– Team-best .333 average Kyle Schwarber – Team leader with 23 HR and 40 RBI

– Team leader with 23 HR and 40 RBI Bryce Harper – 6-21 (.261) with 1 HR in June

– 6-21 (.261) with 1 HR in June Ernie Clement – Hitting .309, including a HR last night

– Hitting .309, including a HR last night Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 4-26 (.154) in June

– 4-26 (.154) in June Kazuma Okamoto – saw his 6-game winning streak snapped last night / is 10-28 (.357) in June

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Phillies and Blue Jays

The Philles are 37-31 on the Run Line this season

The Blue Jays are 31-34 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 33 times in Toronto’s 67 games this season (33-31-3)

The OVER has cashed 28 times in the Phillies’ 66 games this season (28-36-2)

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Expert picks & predictions: Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total od 7.5

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