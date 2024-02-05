 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ERS Graphic copy.jpg
Kyle Shanahan reflects on pick No. 262: Brock Purdy
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
How did the 49ers make it to Super Bowl 58? San Francisco’s Path to SB LVIII
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
How did the Chiefs make it to Super Bowl 58? Kansas City’s Path to SB LVIII

Top Clips

nbc_pl_grosseverytouchvcp_240205.jpg
Every touch by Gross in Brighton’s M23 derby win
nbc_pl_jorginhoeverytouchvliv_240205.jpg
Every touch by Jorginho in 3-1 win v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_watkinseverytouchvshu_240205.jpg
Every touch by Watkins in Villans’ rout of Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ERS Graphic copy.jpg
Kyle Shanahan reflects on pick No. 262: Brock Purdy
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
How did the 49ers make it to Super Bowl 58? San Francisco’s Path to SB LVIII
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
How did the Chiefs make it to Super Bowl 58? Kansas City’s Path to SB LVIII

Top Clips

nbc_pl_grosseverytouchvcp_240205.jpg
Every touch by Gross in Brighton’s M23 derby win
nbc_pl_jorginhoeverytouchvliv_240205.jpg
Every touch by Jorginho in 3-1 win v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_watkinseverytouchvshu_240205.jpg
Every touch by Watkins in Villans’ rout of Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
PA

Phil Akre

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
How did the 49ers make it to Super Bowl 58? San Francisco’s Path to SB LVIII
Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers get a chance at redemption with a rematch against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
How did the Chiefs make it to Super Bowl 58? Kansas City’s Path to SB LVIII
Look back at how Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs paved their way to a fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.