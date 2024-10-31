NFL Trade Deadline 2024: Schedule, how does it work, date, time, rules, no trade clauses

The clock is ticking as this year’s NFL Trade Deadline rapidly approaches. Davante Adams and Amari Cooper provided the early injection of starpower with their moves to the AFC East, while DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Uche packed their bags to join the undefeated Chiefs. Elsewhere, Diontae Johnson went from the one-win Panthers to the Ravens, owners of the league’s top offense. Change happens fast in the NFL.

With more moves on the way, here’s everything you need to know ahead of next week’s deadline.

When is the NFL Trade Deadline?

This year’s NFL Trade Deadline falls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 PM ET. It’s one week later than the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline after team owners voted in the offseason to extend it past Week 9.

What week in the season is the NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline will occur at the start of Week 10.

Can you trade after the NFL Trade Deadline?

NFL teams cannot trade players after the Nov. 5 deadline. Organizations can resume making trades on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 4 PM ET, when the league’s new year will officially begin. While trades can technically be agreed upon in the offseason, no transactions will be made official until March 12, 2025.

How to watch the NFL Trade Deadline?

Stay up to date using Pro Football Talk’s 2024 NFL Trade Deadline tracker, complete with news and analysis of every trade, potential swap, rumors, and more.



How long is the NFL Trade Deadline?

Teams have been able to make trades since March 13, 2024, which marked the start of the new league year. No trades can be completed after Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Can teams add players after the NFL Trade Deadline?

NFL teams can only add players via waivers or free agency after the trade deadline has passed.

Why is there an NFL Trade Deadline?

The NFL Trade Deadline exists to create balance among teams looking to make acquisitions, preventing them from adding players down the stretch when injuries or underperformance have impacted an organization’s roster.

What is a no-trade clause?

A no-trade clause is a feature of contracts that enables players to veto any proposed trades involving them. Players with full no-trade clauses can deny a move to any team, while other versions offer a specific number of teams players can reject. Notable names with no-trade clauses include superstars Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes.

