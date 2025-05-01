Chiefs cut five players, including TE Anthony Firkser

The Chiefs made several roster moves Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

They released tight end Anthony Firkser and linebacker Shaun Bradley and waived tight end Baylor Cupp, offensive guard McKade Mettauer and safety Jason Taylor II. The Chiefs received an international roster exemption for offensive tackle Chu Godrick.

Firkser joined the practice squad Nov. 2 after Jared Wiley’s injury. He played in three games with the Chiefs, seeing action on 24 offensive snaps and 27 on special teams.

Firkser made one tackle.

Cupp spent most of last season on the practice squad after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent last May. He appeared in one game in 2024 but had no stats.

Godrick has spent the past two seasons with the Chiefs as a developmental prospect.

The Chiefs are clearing room for their undrafted free agents, who they have yet to announce.