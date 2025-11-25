 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre'Von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Other PFT Content

Jauan Jennings, Tre’Von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle

  
Published November 24, 2025 11:25 PM

Things got a little spicy and the end of a largely blah game, and it raises the prospect of discipline for those involved.

After the clock ran out on the 49ers’ 20-9 win over the Panthers, San Francisco receiver Jauan Jennings went after Panthers safety Tre’Von Moehig, giving him an open right hand to the facemask and anther shove before they were separated.

ESPN then showed what caused it. Moments earlier, Moehrig had punched Jennings in the crotch at the end of a play.

Both will surely be fined. The question is whether, under the precedent set by the Week 5 one-game suspension of Lions safety Brian Branch for hitting Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after the game had ended, Jennings will be suspended.

The league has been very aggressive this year regarding sportsmanship issues. So it makes sense to monitor this one throughout the day on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the 49ers face the Browns in Cleveland. The Panthers host the Rams.