Jauan Jennings, Tre’Von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle

Things got a little spicy and the end of a largely blah game, and it raises the prospect of discipline for those involved.

After the clock ran out on the 49ers’ 20-9 win over the Panthers, San Francisco receiver Jauan Jennings went after Panthers safety Tre’Von Moehig, giving him an open right hand to the facemask and anther shove before they were separated.

ESPN then showed what caused it. Moments earlier, Moehrig had punched Jennings in the crotch at the end of a play.

Both will surely be fined. The question is whether, under the precedent set by the Week 5 one-game suspension of Lions safety Brian Branch for hitting Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after the game had ended, Jennings will be suspended.

The league has been very aggressive this year regarding sportsmanship issues. So it makes sense to monitor this one throughout the day on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the 49ers face the Browns in Cleveland. The Panthers host the Rams.