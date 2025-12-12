Nik Bonitto on Broncos being home underdogs Sunday: I like when people doubt us

The Broncos have won 10 straight games and they have not lost at home this season, but the combination of those things isn’t enough for oddsmakers to install them as favorites to beat the Packers in Denver on Sunday.

Moste sportsbooks have installed Green Bay as 2.5-point favorites coming off of their wins over the Lions and Bears the last two weeks. Some might be rankled by that perceived lack of respect for what the Broncos have accomplished this season, but edge rusher Nik Bonitto said he’s happy to have a little more motivation for a matchup of teams with thoughts of making a Super Bowl run this season.

“I love it. It fuels me, honestly,” Bonitto said, via Arnie Melendrez Stapleton of the Associated Press. “I like when people doubt us. They can stay on that side. We’ll go out and prove what we’ve got to prove.”

While last week’s win over the Raiders was deceptively close due to the Raiders kicking a field goal on the final play of a game they couldn’t win, seven other Broncos wins in the streak were legitimate one-score victories. The number of tight games they’ve played likely contributes to the doubt that Bonitto is seeing, but wins rarely come easy in the NFL and the Broncos’ ability to keep picking them up speaks to how formidable they’ll be against the Packers or anyone else.