Packers lose tight end John FitzPatrick to torn Achilles tendon

The Packers have lost another tight end to a season-ending injury.

John FitzPatrick, who was carted off the field on Saturday night against the Bears, has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles tendon, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That’s a significant injury that will end his season and affect his availability well into the offseason as well.

The Packers were already down their first-string tight end, Tucker Kraft, who suffered a torn ACL, and were also without tight end Josh Whyle on Saturday night because he was recovering from a concussion. FitzPatrick’s playing time had increased significantly since Kraft went down, and now Luke Musgrave is the Packers’ only healthy tight end.