Stefon Diggs: Unless Patriots opt out, I anticipate being here

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’s first season in New England ended short of a Super Bowl title, but the veteran plans on making another run with the Patriots.

Diggs signed a three-year contract as a free agent and returned from a 2024 torn ACL to post 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season. It was the seventh 1,000-yard season of Diggs’s career and the first 1,000-yard season by a Patriots receiver since 2019.

The Patriots would save $16.8 million of Diggs’s $26.5 million cap hit by parting ways with the wideout this offseason, but he’s hoping that doesn’t happen

“Unless they opt out of the contract,” Diggs said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “I anticipate being here, so I hope so. Love my guys. I had a hell of a year playing with them. Built some real family-like bond, so I hope so, I don’t control it though.”

Diggs had three catches for 37 yards in a quiet night for New England’s offense in the Super Bowl, but his overall body of work made a case for another season with the team. The Patriots have some time to sort everything out before sharing their plans for Diggs in 2026.