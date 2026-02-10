49ers DL Keion White was shot in the ankle early Monday

49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot early Monday.

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco,” the 49ers said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

Barrows reports that the shooting happened during an altercation on Mission Street in San Francisco. He is not believed to have been part of the incident.

The extent of the injury is not currently known.

White was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2023. He was traded to the 49ers during the 2025 regular season.

In August 2024, 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in San Francisco’s Union Square during a robbery attempt.