Derek Carr: I would play again for a team with a chance to win a Super Bowl

  
Published February 13, 2026 04:03 AM

Derek Carr has confirmed the report that he would consider playing in 2026, but he says it would have to be in the perfect situation.

Carr announced his retirement from the Saints nine months ago, but he said on his podcast on Thursday that he has always been open to playing again, provided the shoulder injury he struggled with last year feels good, and that a team with a chance at winning the Super Bowl is interested in him.

“Would I do it? Yes. Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not,” Carr said. “I’d have to be healthy and I’d want a chance to win a Super Bowl. And obviously, that’s a tough thing to find. That’s hard to do. That’s not easy.”

The 34-year-old Carr hinted that he is healthy and that some teams have already reached out, but he didn’t think they were the right fit.

“I had to say no a couple times so far,” Carr said.

Carr was still under contract to the Saints when he retired, and it’s unclear whether the Saints have given permission for him to talk to other teams, and what if anything they would seek in a trade for his rights. So there are some hoops to jump through before he can return. But Carr sounds like he wants to play, if he can find the right team.