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Bo Nix did some walkthrough work today, will participate in next week’s minicamp

  
Published June 11, 2026 03:16 PM

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is making progress in his recovery from the fractured ankle he suffered in the playoffs.

Nix got some walkthrough reps today, and will do some work in next week’s minicamp, Broncos coach Sean Payton told reporters in Denver. Payton also said that once Nix returns, there are no concerns about his mobility.

Reporters spotted Nix on the practice field without any kind of protective brace on the injured ankle.

All indications are that Nix should be good to go for training camp next month.