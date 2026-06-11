Andy Reid: I think Rashee Rice will be ready for training camp

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is currently serving a 30-day jail sentence for violating his probation, a fact made more complicated by Rice having recently undergone a procedure on his knee.

With the Chiefs’ offseason program coming to a close, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that head trainer Rick Burkholder has been more in contact with Rice, who has been able to do some rehab activities.

“Just making sure that everything was set there where he could do some rehab with it, and still do the time that he needed to take care of. So, he’s on top of that,” Reid said. “Thank goodness that they’re allowing him to do it. They’ve been great with that.”

As for Rice’s return to the field, Reid said he thinks the wideout will be ready for training camp.

“He gets out [of jail] here somewhere in this next week,” Reid said. “So, we’ll see where it goes from there. He’ll be back up here and working.”

Rice was on probation after pleading guilty to charges arising from a March 2024 street-racing incident in Dallas. He served a six-game suspension to begin the 2025 season.