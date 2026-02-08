 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Derek Carr could return for the right situation

  
Published February 8, 2026 10:54 AM

Derek Carr could find his way into the mix for a quarterback job this offseason.

Carr retired after the 2024 season rather than have surgery on his right shoulder and has spent the last year working to rehabilitate his injury. Carr said in September that he still was not well enough to play and wouldn’t rule out a return at some point in the future if his health continued to improve.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams that have inquired about the chances of a return have learned that Carr is no longer dealing with any limitations to his shoulder and is throwing regularly.

Per the report, it is believed that the right situation and coaching staff could lead to Carr returning to action. The Saints still hold Carr’s rights, but Tyler Shough’s play as a rookie has cemented him as the team’s starter and a trade could be worked out if Carr finds what he’s looking for in 2026.

As of now, though, it remains to be seen if such a situation will present itself.