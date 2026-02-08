Report: Derek Carr could return for the right situation

Derek Carr could find his way into the mix for a quarterback job this offseason.

Carr retired after the 2024 season rather than have surgery on his right shoulder and has spent the last year working to rehabilitate his injury. Carr said in September that he still was not well enough to play and wouldn’t rule out a return at some point in the future if his health continued to improve.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams that have inquired about the chances of a return have learned that Carr is no longer dealing with any limitations to his shoulder and is throwing regularly.

Per the report, it is believed that the right situation and coaching staff could lead to Carr returning to action. The Saints still hold Carr’s rights, but Tyler Shough’s play as a rookie has cemented him as the team’s starter and a trade could be worked out if Carr finds what he’s looking for in 2026.

As of now, though, it remains to be seen if such a situation will present itself.