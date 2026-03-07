 Skip navigation
Colts agree to trade Zaire Franklin to Packers

  
Published March 7, 2026 04:14 PM

On the eve of free agency, the Packers are bringing in a linebacker.

According to multiple reports, Indianapolis has agreed to trade Zaire Franklin to Green Bay in exchange for defensive tackle Colby Wooden.

Franklin, 29, recorded 125 total tackles with seven tackles for loss and six quarteback hits in 2025. He also had 2.0 sacks, five passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Franklin led the league with 173 total tackles in 2024, earning his first Pro Bowl berth. He was also a second-team AP All-Pro selection.

Franklin has been remarkably durable in his eight-year career, missing just one game for which he was eligible since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2018.

He has two years remaining on his contract.

Wooden appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts in 2025. A fourth-round pick in 2023, Wooden has appeared in 47 career games with 17 starts. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Green Bay acquiring Franklin likely means the club will not retain pending free agent Quay Walker.