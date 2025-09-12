Derek Carr: I’m still training, won’t say I’d never come back

Derek Carr retired this offseason, but the former Raiders and Saints quarterback hasn’t totally shut the door on playing again.

Carr made the decision to retire rather than have surgery on his right shoulder that would have kept him out for the entire 2025 season and has been working on getting a broadcasting career off the ground. He said on The Dan Patrick Show that he’s feeling great because he’s not getting hit, but that it has been “really weird” to be out of the NFL as the regular season gets rolling.

Patrick asked if there’s been temptation to return and Carr said his brother David has been the most persistent on that front. That hasn’t paid off at this point, but Carr allowed that there could be a scenario where he decides to play again.

“I wouldn’t say never because I’ve learned that when I say never, it usually happens,” Carr said. “I think we’ve all probably learned that. So, for me right now, I’m training because I love to train. That’s gonna be the rest of my life. I love to train. I throw a football every now and then out in the front with my kids and with my buddy for fun, because it’s part of my rehab still for my shoulder. I’m still just trying to get that back right from getting the shot and doing the rehab and all that. So I’m still doing those things. And so I always felt like, even though I’m done, if God wanted me to do it, I’ve got to be ready. I don’t want to go out there and not be ready, you know. So I’ll be ready, but I’m not coming back. Like, right now, today, I’m not coming back.”

As Carr noted, he’s still dealing with the shoulder injury and he’d need to get past that before there’s any chance of playing again. That timeframe is unclear and the longer Carr is out of the game, the less likely it will be that he’ll be back in uniform again.