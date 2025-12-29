 Skip navigation
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson’s status is to be determined, we’ll know more on Wednesday

  
Published December 29, 2025 02:48 PM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday afternoon that the team will need to see how quarterback Lamar Jackson looks at practice before knowing whether he’ll be healthy enough to play on Sunday night against the Steelers.

“It’s to be determined,” Harbaugh said. “He’s coming off a very serious injury and he’s working at it. I saw him here today working at it. I think we’ll know a lot more on Wednesday.

Jackson missed Saturday’s game against the Packers, but Harbaugh said there were some signs last week that Jackson was starting to get better.

“There was improvement throughout the week,” Harbaugh said. “It was not good at all early in the week and he improved as the week went on, and that was cause for optimism.”

Harbaugh said that whether Jackson is ready to go will ultimately be decided not by him but by the team’s medical staff.

“The doctors and training staff,” Harbaugh said. “The coaches aren’t deciding who plays from a medical standpoint.”

Harbaugh said he was pleased with how backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played in place of Jackson against the Packers, but the only factor in whether Jackson starts on Sunday night is whether Jackson is cleared.

“Our confidence in Tyler is a real big positive, a real plus, but it doesn’t factor into whether Lamar plays,” Harbaugh said. “If Lamar’s ready to go, he’s playing. That’s it. For sure.”