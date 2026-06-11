Drake Maye feels “night and day” in the offense from this time last year

In his first year under head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, quarterback Drake Maye finished second in MVP voting while leading New England to Super Bowl LX.

As one would expect, Maye told reporters this week that he’s feeling a lot more comfortable with the scheme now as compared to 2025.

“I think it’s just naturally night and day from last year this time,” Maye said in his Wednesday press conference. “I was trying to get things right, trying to get guys knowing where I was making calls and getting guys lined up. Now we’re just taking the next steps.

“That’s the best thing about this time. You get to work on those things and also work on executing. That’s the best thing Coach McDaniels does, pushing me hard. He’s challenging me, and just trying to get comfortable here in OTAs, and getting comfortable with just doing things, being out here and just making throws. There’s a reason and there’s a why to it. That’s the best thing about Coach McDaniels. He’s so good about explaining that why and helping me get to know that why so I can play faster.”

As for where he’s improved the most, Maye noted that’s a little difficult to gauge in part because that’s what he’s trying to do right now, during the end of the offseason program.

“I’m just focused day-to-day and really not trying to pinpoint an area,” Maye said. “I’m trying to get better in all areas. I think it’s hard to pinpoint that. I think one thing is just making the right decision in the first few seconds I have the ball in my hand. Making the right decision, knowing sometimes incompletions are the best plays, not trying to hold the ball too long and get out of the habit of really trying to extend plays just because I feel like I haven’t extended a play in a while.”

Maye finished the 2025 season having completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the league with a 113.5 passer rating.