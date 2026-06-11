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Ronnie Hickman signs restricted free agent tender to stay with Browns

  
Published June 11, 2026 10:04 AM

Browns safety Ronnie Hickman is officially under contract for the 2026 season.

The Browns announced today that Hickman has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Realistically, that was the only option: Hickman could have signed with another team only before April 17, which was the deadline for restricted free agents to sign elsewhere. Once that deadline passed without Hickman signing, it was the Browns or no one.

The tender will pay Hickman $5.8 million for 2026 and he will become an unrestricted free agent after the season. If a team had signed Hickman to an offer sheet, the Browns would have had the choice of either matching the other team’s offer, or taking that team’s second-round draft pick.

Originally an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State in 2023, Hickman has played three years for the Browns and started all 17 games last year.