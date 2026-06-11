Lamar Jackson: I’m liking our choices at center

Learning a new offense isn’t the only adjustment that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is making this offseason.

The departure of Tyler Linderbaum as a free agent leaves the Ravens without an established starter at center heading into the 2026 season. Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn have each gotten chances with the first team during minicamp practices and Jackson said on Wednesday that he likes how the options are shaping up.

“Those guys are competing well. They’re doing a pretty good job to me,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I’m liking our choices, for sure.”

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter called it a “balanced competition” and said that Corey Bullock could still work his way into the mix after missing time in the spring with an injury, so there’s still some time to go before the Ravens settle on who will be snapping the ball.