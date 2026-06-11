Chris Jones: I gotta get more sacks in 2026

There were several reasons why the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last season and defensive tackle Chris Jones has identified one area where he and the team needs to improve.

The Chiefs defense only recorded 35 sacks during the 2025 season, which continued a downward trend that started when they recorded 39 in 2024. The Chiefs had 57 sacks on their way to a Super Bowl title in 2023 and Jones, who had seven sacks last season, believes that needs to be reversed in order for the team to rebound this year.

“We’ve got to get more sacks,” Jones said, via Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star. “Last year, we [finished] at the bottom [in] sacks, and I think it affected the defense tremendously. And if we want this defense to be a success, I gotta get more sacks.”

Jones’s own run of being named a first-team All-Pro three straight years ended along with the Chiefs’ playoff streak. If he’s back on track, the Chiefs’ chances of making 2025 a one-year blip will look better as well.