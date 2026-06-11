Mike LaFleur “not really concerned” about Cardinals starting QB right now

The Cardinals wrapped up their offseason program on Wednesday with a significant blank spot on their depth chart.

No one has been anointed as the team’s starting quarterback heading into training camp. The expectation for most of the offseason has been that Jacoby Brissett will hold that job, but he skipped the voluntary portion of the team’s program as he looks for a contract that reflects that standing. Brissett avoided a fine by showing up to this week’s mandatory minicamp, but didn’t practice.

Gardner Minshew handled first-team work with third-round pick Carson Beck and Kedon Slovis also on hand, but head coach Mike LaFleur said he’s not interested in making any pronouncements for Week 1 at this point.

“I’m not really concerned about QB1 right now,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “I’m concerned about these guys reporting. Really, I’m concerned about them for the next 40 days and what they are doing . . . you can’t take steps backwards, and that’s not just the quarterbacks. That’s all these guys.”

LaFleur said the team will continue conversations with Brissett and having him as a full participant when camp opens would be a good step toward establishing the pecking order in Arizona.