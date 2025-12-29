Zac Taylor confirms Joe Burrow will start Week 18

If Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sets the single-season sack record in Week 18, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will likely be on the receiving end of the record-breaking play.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed at a Monday press conference that Burrow will get the start for the team in their final game of the regular season. Taylor said that Burrow gives the team the best chance to win by way of explaining why that’s the case.

Burrow missed most of this season with a toe injury before returning to lead the team to a win on Thanksgiving. He played one of the worst games of his career two weeks later, but has rebounded with 614 yards and six touchdowns in back-to-back wins in the last two games.

That gives the Bengals a chance to finish the season with a three-game win streak, but it won’t solve their three-year streak of missing the playoffs and that’s an issue of more significance than Week 18 as Taylor moves forward in his current role.