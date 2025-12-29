 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Zac Taylor confirms Joe Burrow will start Week 18

  
Published December 29, 2025 12:52 PM

If Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sets the single-season sack record in Week 18, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will likely be on the receiving end of the record-breaking play.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed at a Monday press conference that Burrow will get the start for the team in their final game of the regular season. Taylor said that Burrow gives the team the best chance to win by way of explaining why that’s the case.

Burrow missed most of this season with a toe injury before returning to lead the team to a win on Thanksgiving. He played one of the worst games of his career two weeks later, but has rebounded with 614 yards and six touchdowns in back-to-back wins in the last two games.

That gives the Bengals a chance to finish the season with a three-game win streak, but it won’t solve their three-year streak of missing the playoffs and that’s an issue of more significance than Week 18 as Taylor moves forward in his current role.