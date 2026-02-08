Falcons say they are gathering information after James Pearce arrested in domestic dispute

The Falcons say they are in the midst of gathering information after pass rusher James Pearce Jr. was arrested on Saturday.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time,” the team’s statement said.

Pearce was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and fleeing police. According to police, they were dispatched to a call of a domestic dispute when Pearce fled the area and led them on a chase that resulted in Pearce crashing his car.

Pearce was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

After the Falcons traded up in the first round to draft Pearce last year, he played in all 17 games as a rookie and recorded 10.5 sacks. He finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In addition to criminal charges, Pearce will face an investigation under the NFL’s personal conduct policy that could lead to a suspension.