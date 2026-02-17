NFLPA fires security officer Craig Jones

The NFL Players Association has moved on from another key employee.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA fired lead security officer Craig Jones on Friday, February 13.

The union declined comment, explaining that it’s a personnel matter.

Jones had been placed on administrative leave last month, per ESPN. The NFLPA reportedly had objected to Jones’s decision to communicate with the media in July 2025, after he sent an internal email that questioned the role of former NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter in the chaos that erupted for the union last summer, sparked by the reporting that revealed a secret collusion ruling.

”.....and what of JC Tretter?” Jones wrote at the time. “He is the progenitor of this whole tawdry episode of poseurs, 30 pieces of silver, player leadership manque and avarice. What of him? God bless the NFLPA so that it may return to its hallowed annals.”

Jones no longer appears under the “security” section of the staff page at the NFLPA website.

Whether Jones files legal action remains to be seen. Former in-house counsel Heather McPhee sued the union and multiple individuals last year, while she was on administrative leave. She has since been fired.