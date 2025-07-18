NFLPA lead security officer poses question to all staff: “What of JC Tretter?”

At a time when some within the NFL Players Association are overly sensitive about outside scrutiny, there’s some significant internal scrutiny happening in the aftermath of the sudden resignation of executive director Lloyd Howell.

PFT has obtained an email message sent by NFLPA lead security officer Craig Jones to all union staff announcing Howell’s departure.

In a 4:58 a.m. ET response to the email from P.R. executive Liz Allen to all NFLPA staff, with a “cc” to general counsel Tom DePaso and NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Jones raised the question that we later addressed here.

”.....and what of JC Tretter?” Jones wrote. “He is the progenitor of this whole tawdry episode of poseurs, 30 pieces of silver, player leadership manque and avarice. What of him? God bless the NFLPA so that it may return to its hallowed annals.”

The NFLPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the email.

Meanwhile, the NFLPA executive committee continues to sort through the process of finding an interim executive director. Given the kind of moxie, courage, and passion the union currently needs, maybe they should take a look at Craig Jones.