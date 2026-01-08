Trent Williams returns to practice for 49ers

Left tackle Trent Williams was back on the practice field for the 49ers on Thursday.

Williams missed Week 18 with a hamstring injury and did not practice on Wednesday, but he was able to work on a limited basis on Thursday. His return would be a significant plus for the offense against the Eagles and Friday will bring more word on his outlook for the weekend.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle), defensive lineman Keion White (groin, hamstring), and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) remained out of practice. Linebacker Luke Gifford (quad) did not practice after a limited session on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), and tight end George Kittle (ankle) were limited. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown (rib), wide receiver Jacob Cowing (hamstring), defensive tackle Kalia Davis (knee), and running back Christian McCaffrey (rest) were full participants.