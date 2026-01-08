 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trent Williams returns to practice for 49ers

  
Published January 8, 2026 05:42 PM

Left tackle Trent Williams was back on the practice field for the 49ers on Thursday.

Williams missed Week 18 with a hamstring injury and did not practice on Wednesday, but he was able to work on a limited basis on Thursday. His return would be a significant plus for the offense against the Eagles and Friday will bring more word on his outlook for the weekend.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle), defensive lineman Keion White (groin, hamstring), and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) remained out of practice. Linebacker Luke Gifford (quad) did not practice after a limited session on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), and tight end George Kittle (ankle) were limited. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown (rib), wide receiver Jacob Cowing (hamstring), defensive tackle Kalia Davis (knee), and running back Christian McCaffrey (rest) were full participants.