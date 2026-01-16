 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton uses his recent year off to get players to appreciate the moment

  
Published January 15, 2026 08:40 PM

Sean Payton coached the Saints from 2006 through 2021 (with the exception of the 2012 bounty situation). Before that, he’d spent every year as an assistant coach, all the way back to 1988.

In 2022, Payton worked at Fox for a year. During a Thursday press conference, he was asked about being in high-stakes moments, given that he spent a full season away from the game before coming to Denver.

“It’s funny you brought that up” Payton said. “Yesterday, I shared it with the players. I said, ‘That year away is a big transition.’ We’re all sold on what retirement’s going to be, on the lake somewhere with a fishing pole. . . . It’s a little overrated that way relative to having a purpose and getting up. That year out, very little mattered. Getting ready for the Sunday where they’re going to throw you a few easy questions, and you’re going to have a narrative about the game, and then you stay and then go home.

“But all the while, immediately you realize that racetrack is going. I’ve said this, you smell the gasoline, the lights are on, and you’re like, ‘Man, there’s nothing like that.’ There’s going to be a time where, and I said this to the players, ‘There’s going to be a time where all of us have to get off, but you know what? Not today. Not today.’ There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like it.”

That’s something former Steeler coach Mike Tomlin will be experiencing in 2026, unless he changes his mind about not coaching next season. Maybe, after considering Payton’s perspective on life without smelling the gasoline, maybe Tomlin will.