Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy’s 4-0 record at Seattle: “Brock doesn’t get rattled”

Brock Purdy has started four games against the Seahawks in Seattle. He’s 4-0.

On Thursday, coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Purdy’s ability to thrive in the loud environment at Lumen Field.

“I think the big thing is that Brock doesn’t get rattled,” Shanahan told reporters. “You can be as loud as you want, they’re still probably not going to hear you there. Especially if you’re in the gun. And then we know they’ll be that much louder this week. But I think it’s nothing really rattles Brock. He stays the same. As you guys have gotten to know Brock and all the situations, I don’t think when you guys talk to him whether he’s had a good game [or] bad game, I don’t think he ever seems much different. He’s always Brock. And you feel that on the sidelines throughout a game. You felt that last week.

“That’s what I thought was so impressive, having that interception with like eight minutes to go, we lose the lead and the way he came back and played the next drive after that is the perfect example of that’s what I mean by you can kind of see people’s character, what type of people they are on the silent tape. And a guy who can act like that on that silent tape describes exactly the type of dude he is.”

As a rookie in 2022, Purdy led the 49ers to a 21-13 win in a Week 15 game at Seattle. On Thanksgiving night in 2023, Purdy led the 49ers to a 31-13 win in Seattle. In 2024, Purdy led the 49ers to a Week 6 win at Seattle, 36-24. This year, Purdy led the 49ers to a 17-13 win at Seattle to open the season.

The biggest test for Purdy in Seattle comes on Saturday night. It won’t be easy, obviously. But Purdy knows a thing or two about performing in that venue, and emerging with a win. He’s never experienced any other outcome.