Seahawks return interception for touchdown, lead 29-7 in fourth quarter

The Seahawks have all but put Super Bowl LX to bed.

Devon Witherspoon hit Drake Maye to force an errant pass, with Uchenna Nwosu catching the loose ball and returning the interception for a 45-yard touchdown.

The play was initially ruled a strip-sack by Witherspoon with Nwosu recovering it. But the official scorers then changed that ruling to an interception.

That made the score 29-7 with just 4:27 left in the fourth quarter.

With as well as Seattle’s defense has played not just on Sunday, but all year, it’s fitting that the unit scored to help clinch Super Bowl LX.