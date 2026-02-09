 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Will Campbell declined to speak to media after rough outing at Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 9, 2026 09:02 AM

Patriots left tackle Will Campbell had a bad game in Super Bowl LX, and he wasn’t in the mood to talk about it afterward.

Campbell declined multiple times to talk to reporters after the game and left the locker room without saying anything, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

How bad was Campbell against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl? According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Campbell gave up 14 pressures in Super Bowl LX, which was the most pressures any offensive lineman allowed in any game in the 2025-26 regular season or postseason.

As the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Campbell has faced significant scrutiny as a rookie, and for the most part he has fallen short. Campbell showed promise at times, but he was nowhere near good enough, and the Patriots either need him to get better, or they need to find someone else to protect Drake Maye’s blind side.