Report: Zach Orr to join Seahawks as inside linebackers coach

Mike Macdonald’s successor as the Ravens defensive coordinator will reportedly be joining Macdonald’s staff in Seattle for the 2026 season.

Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports that Zach Orr will be the new inside linebackers coach for the Seahawks. Orr spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator in Baltimore.

Per the report, Orr chose the spot on the Seahawks’ staff over filling the same role for the Cowboys.

Orr and Macdonald were on the Ravens’ staff together from 2017-2020 and again in 2022 and 2023. Orr was the inside linebackers coach and Macdonald was the coordinator in the second stint. Orr also played for the Ravens from 2014-2016 when Macdonald was a coaching intern and defensive assistant.