 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Zach Orr to join Seahawks as inside linebackers coach

  
Published February 13, 2026 04:12 PM

Mike Macdonald’s successor as the Ravens defensive coordinator will reportedly be joining Macdonald’s staff in Seattle for the 2026 season.

Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports that Zach Orr will be the new inside linebackers coach for the Seahawks. Orr spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator in Baltimore.

Per the report, Orr chose the spot on the Seahawks’ staff over filling the same role for the Cowboys.

Orr and Macdonald were on the Ravens’ staff together from 2017-2020 and again in 2022 and 2023. Orr was the inside linebackers coach and Macdonald was the coordinator in the second stint. Orr also played for the Ravens from 2014-2016 when Macdonald was a coaching intern and defensive assistant.