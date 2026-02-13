NFLPA: Team report cards are not going away

The NFL Players Association refuses to be silenced.

The NFLPA has issued a statement in response to a grievance ruling that blocks its ability to publicize annual team report cards. Here’s the full comment:

“An arbitrator has issued a ruling on the NFL’s challenge to the NFLPA’s Team Report Cards. The program is not going away.

“The ruling upholds our right to survey players and share the results with players and clubs. While we strongly disagree with the restriction on making those results public, that limitation does not stop the program or its impact. Players will continue to receive the results, and teams will continue to hear directly from their locker rooms.

“Importantly, the arbitrator rejected the NFL’s characterization of the process, finding the Team Report Cards to be fair, balanced, and increasingly positive over time. Our methodology is sound.

“The Team Report Cards exist to serve players. That mission remains unchanged. We will continue working to ensure players’ experiences are heard, respected, and acted on — by their teams, by their union, and wherever else possible.”

Right, wrong, or otherwise, the NFL comes off as thin-skinned through the effort to stifle criticism. Especially in an age where far too many in power react to scrutiny by attacking those doing the scrutinizing.

And the league’s win (coupled with its public victory lap) will boomerang. Players will be galvanized to ensure that their opinions are heard.

Moving forward, the report cards will still be done. While there may not be a press conference announcing the results or a link to the full array of grades, someone connected to the process will leak them to the media. In the same way someone connected to the league leaked the Jon Gruden emails.

Yes, this one is going to backfire on Big Shield. The report cards will now take on greater importance, because it’s clear the league doesn’t want them to be created or reviewed.

The players will be more determined to provide frank and candid feedback. The media will be more determined to obtain and disseminate it. And fans will be more determined to consume the supposedly forbidden information.