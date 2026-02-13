 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Assistant coach Karl Scott will remain with Seahawks

  
Published February 13, 2026 03:38 PM

Seahawks assistant coach Karl Scott interviewed with the Cardinals for their defensive coordinator job this week.

Scott, though, will remain with the Seahawks with the Cardinals set to retain Nick Rallis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Scott has served as Seattle’s defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for the past four seasons.

The Seahawks ranked first in scoring defense in 2025 and were 10th in passing defense (193.9 yards per game) and fifth in interceptions (18).

Scott interviewed for the Commanders’ defensive coordinator job this offseason and for the same role with the Raiders in 2024. His only coordinating experience came at Southeastern Louisiana in 2014.

Scott began his NFL coaching career as a defensive backs coach with the Vikings in 2021 after 14 seasons in the college ranks.