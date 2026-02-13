 Skip navigation
Report: Seahawks block Justin Outten from interviewing with Raiders

  
Published February 13, 2026 03:13 PM

New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak had interest in bringing one of the Seahawks’ offensive assistants with him, but Seattle isn’t interested in letting it happen.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Seahawks blocked run game specialist/assistant offensive line coach Justin Outten from interviewing to be Las Vegas’ run game coordinator.

Outten, 42, joined the Seahawks in 2025 after spending a pair of seasons with the Titans. He was the club’s running backs coach and run game coordinator in 2023 and stayed on under head coach Brian Callahan as tight ends coach in 2024.

He was previously the Broncos’ offensive coordinator in 2022 and the Packers’ tight ends coach from 2019-2021.

Outten is expected to be a candidate to replace Kubiak as Seattle’s offensive coordinator.