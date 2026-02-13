 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals to hire Matt Schaub as QBs coach

  
Published February 13, 2026 03:28 PM

The Cardinals are hiring former NFL quarterback Matt Schaub as their quarterbacks coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

New Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur was on staff with Atlanta in 2016 when Schaub was still playing with the Falcons.

Schaub entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Falcons in 2004, but he didn’t start a game his first three seasons as Michael Vick’s backup. The Falcons traded him to the Texans before the 2007 season.

He played seven seasons for the Texans, one with the Raiders and one with the Ravens before returning to the Falcons.

Schaub made two Pro Bowls, started 93 games, and threw for 25,467 with 136 touchdowns and 91 interceptions.

He served as a football analyst for the Falcons in 2023 before returning to his alma mater, Virginia, as a football analyst.

Now, Schaub will wait to see what the Cardinals do at the position. They are expected to move on from Kyler Murray.