Cardinals announce coordinators Nathaniel Hackett, Nick Rallis, Michael Ghobrial

Mike LaFleur has his coordinators.

The Cardinals officially announced Nathaniel Hackett, Nick Rallis and Michael Ghobrial as the coordinators of the team’s three units. Rallis is a holdover, having held the same role for three years on Jonathan Gannon’s staff.

The Cardinals ranked 29th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed, but injuries significantly impacted that. Defensive lineman Walter Nolen III and L.J. Collier, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Will Johnson are among the players who missed significant time.

“Nick is someone I have always great respect for, especially going against him in the division over the last three years,” LaFleur said in a statement. “During the interview process, I expressed that he was someone I held in high regard and would be very interested in talking to about the position. I’ve had the chance to meet with him and pick his brain over the last couple weeks and am even more impressed than I was before. I know the respect he has from coaches around the league and especially with the players on this team and that says a lot to me.”

Hackett, who coached the Broncos in 2022, worked this past season under Mike LaFleur’s brother, Matt, as a defensive assistant with the Packers. He and Mike LaFleur have not worked together in the NFL, but Hackett succeeded LaFleur as the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2023.

This will be the fifth time Hackett has served as an offensive coordinator. He was in that position with the Bills (2013-14), Jaguars (2016-2018), Packers (2019-21) and Jets (2023-24).

“With Nathaniel, when you combine his experience with his high level of offensive production, it’s hard to think of anyone better suited for this position,” LaFleur said. “I’ve never worked with him but know he’s definitely one of the top offensive minds in the league and cannot wait to see what he can do with the playmakers we have on this offense”

Ghobrial worked with LaFleur with the Jets for two seasons in 2021-22, when Ghobrial was the assistant special teams coach. He was in that role through 2023, before spending the past two seasons with the Giants as their special teams coordinator.

“I have great familiarity and regard for him from our time with the Jets, and I know he’s only continued to grow stronger as a coach in the subsequent years with the Giants,” LaFleur said. “The enthusiasm he brings is infectious, which is critical for all coaches but especially on special teams. As a team, we will definitely benefit from his energy and experience.”

LaFleur now has to finish out the staff.

The Cardinals will keep offensive line coach Justin Frye, who just completed his first season in Arizona.